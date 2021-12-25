$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to post $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

