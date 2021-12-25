Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Acquires 73,844 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

