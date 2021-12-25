Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.