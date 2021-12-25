Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

