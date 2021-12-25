Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 63,063 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

