Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,503 shares of company stock worth $41,827,006. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

