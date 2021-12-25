Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $649,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.00 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

