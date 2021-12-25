Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

