Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $920,000 Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,297 shares of company stock worth $2,976,542 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

