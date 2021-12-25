iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

