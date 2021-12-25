Sigma Planning Corp Takes $531,000 Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $91.83 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

