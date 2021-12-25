Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $76.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

