Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,029,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $25.36 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

