Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.