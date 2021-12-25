M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IDACORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 532.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.