Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.22 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.