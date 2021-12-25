Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

CHE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.35. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

