M&T Bank Corp Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.