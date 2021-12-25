M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

