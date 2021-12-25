Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,565 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

