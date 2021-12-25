M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

