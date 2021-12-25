Sigma Planning Corp Invests $593,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 172.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

