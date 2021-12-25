Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 852.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,166 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,541,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

