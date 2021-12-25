The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.