Comparing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 10.10 -$13.95 million ($0.11) -1,582.40 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -0.51% N/A -0.15% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus price target of $211.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.