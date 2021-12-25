Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.