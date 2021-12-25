Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $8,078,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $5,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

