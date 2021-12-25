Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Etsy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $228.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.