Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

