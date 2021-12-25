Signaturefd LLC Has $152,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Cognex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognex by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cognex by 22.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 406,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $77.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

