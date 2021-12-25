Analyzing Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.16 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.52 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.59 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -40.17

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgalign and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 272.16%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.03%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

