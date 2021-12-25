Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $48.14 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.