Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $13,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 308,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE ARNC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

