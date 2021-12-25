Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.59 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $101.57 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

