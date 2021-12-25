Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.