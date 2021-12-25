Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 731 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

