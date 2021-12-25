Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

