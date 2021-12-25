Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.36. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

RPID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

