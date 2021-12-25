Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

