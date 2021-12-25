Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.40

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $553.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

