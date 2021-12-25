ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 68,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,539,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock worth $4,501,369 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 519.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

