VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $248.62

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.62 and last traded at $247.70, with a volume of 3196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 68.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

