Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

