WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,239 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James lowered Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.