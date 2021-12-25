Mark Ellwood Brockbank Sells 25,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WRB opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

