Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.29.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.