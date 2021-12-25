State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,231 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 155.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $25.76 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

