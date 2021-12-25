State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

