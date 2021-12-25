Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 108,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

