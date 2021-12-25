State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,771 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

